Monkeypox Goes Viral, Spreading to Dozens of New Countries

GENEVA, Switzerland, July 22, 2022 (ENS) – More than 14,000 cases of monkeypox in 71 countries that are Members of the World Health Organization have been reported to the organization this year, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an urgent meeting of the Monkeypox Emergency Committee on Thursday.

“For the moment,” he said, “the vast majority of cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men.”

In June, the committee determined that, “The majority of confirmed cases of monkeypox are male and most of these cases occur among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men in urban areas and are clustered social and sexual networks.”

Still, health officials stress that anyone can get the disease.

Dr. Tedros told the committee Thursday, “This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions and a challenge, because in some countries the communities affected face life-threatening discrimination.”

“As many of you know from your deep engagement with these communities, there is a very real concern that men who have sex with men could be stigmatized or blamed for the outbreak, making the outbreak much harder to track, and to stop,” the director-general acknowledged.

The numbers presented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are even higher than the WHO figures. The CDC reports a total of 15,848 monkeypox cases in 72 countries. Most of those cases, 15,605, occurred in countries that have not historically reported monkeypox, and just 243 cases were reported in countries that have reported monkeypox in the past.

This is not the first time that the monkeypox virus has spread beyond Africa, where it originated. But the current outbreak is unprecedented, says Camille Besombes, a French medical doctor who specializes in infectious diseases. She is involved with Afripox, studying the virus in its endemic region.

“Monkeypox is a virus belonging to the genus Orthopoxvirus, a family that also includes smallpox. Like smallpox, it is a large DNA virus with a particular appetite for skin tissue. However, smallpox only affected humans, which meant that we were able to eradicate it through worldwide mass vaccination, whereas monkeypox is carried by an animal viral reservoir. And despite its name, the natural reservoir is not actually monkeys,” Dr. Besombes explained on The Conversation.

The term “monkeypox” arose when the virus was first identified in captive primates in Denmark in 1958, but in nature, the virus is most often found in squirrels and other rodents. In 1970, the first human case of monkeypox was documented in a nine-month-old child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, amid increasing efforts in the campaign to eradicate smallpox.” Besombes said.

The epidemiological and anthropological aspects of the virus are being explored by the teams at the Institut Pasteur Paris in collaboration with local researchers, she said. Their goal is to precisely determine the risk factors of zoonotic or interhuman transmission and ascertain why monkeypox has been on the rise since the 1980s.

The Monkeypox Emergency Committee is meeting in Geneva this week to provide their views to the director-general on whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, and if so, to provide views on potential temporary recommendations.

A Public Health Emergency of International Concern is a formal declaration by the World Health Organization of “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response.” It is declared when a situation arises that is “serious, sudden, unusual, or unexpected,” and “may require immediate international action.”

Right now, Dr. Tedros is at a decision point with regard to a monkeypox emergency declaration. “I am acutely aware that any decision I take regarding the possible determination of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern involves the consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health,” he told the committee Thursday.

He noted “an apparent declining trend” in some countries, but said other countries are still seeing an increase in monkeypox cases, and six countries reported their first cases last week.

The monkeypox virus infects squirrel, rat, and shrew species in at least 10 countries in West and Central Africa and can jump into the human population. So far this year, five countries in West and Central Africa have reported human cases, with dozens of cases this year in Cameroon, Nigeria, and the Central African Republic. The Democratic Republic of the Congo has more cases than other African countries, with 1,284 cases and 58 deaths this year alone.

Since early May this year, cases of monkeypox have been reported in dozens of non-endemic countries such as Spain, the reporting highest with 2,835 cases, the United Kingdom, second with 2,115 cases; and Germany third with 2,033 cases to date. Other non-endemic countries where the virus has infected people include: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Venezuela.

“As the outbreak develops, it’s important to assess the effectiveness of public health interventions in different settings, to better understand what works, and what doesn’t,” Dr. Tedros said.

Monkeypox the Disease

In the same family as smallpox, the monkeypox virus causes a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox but less severe, WHO explains on its website. While smallpox was eradicated in 1980, monkeypox continues to occur in countries of central and west Africa.

The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks, according to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, based in Washington, DC.

There is currently no proven treatment for monkeypox infection. There are, however, safe and approved vaccines, antivirals, and other therapies that can be used for preventing disease in exposed or high-risk people. Click here for more information.

WHO describes monkeypox as a zoonosis, a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. Cases are often found close to tropical rainforests where there are animals that carry the virus. Evidence of monkeypox virus infection has been found in animals, including squirrels, Gambian poached rats, dormice, various species of monkeys and others.

Human-to-human transmission is limited, with the longest documented chain of transmission being six generations, meaning that the last person to be infected in this chain was six links away from the original sick person. According to the CDC, the current risk to the public of contracting monkeypox appears to be low.

This virus can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects.

Another factor making it harder to control this virus is the lack of information from the countries in Africa where the monkeypox virus is endemic. “The information shared with WHO by countries in West and Central Africa is still very scant,” Dr. Tedros said. “This inability to characterize the epidemiological situation in that region represents a substantial challenge to designing interventions for controlling this historically neglected disease.”

WHO will work closely with affected communities in all regions to ensure the most effective approaches are in place, Tedros promised, recognizing that, “As the outbreak evolves, the call for targeted and focused access to all counter measures for the most affected population has also increased.”

