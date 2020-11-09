By Georgia Seidman

GENEVA, Switzerland, November 9, 2020 (ENS) – The opportunity has arrived for young film-makers to submit an original short film to the second Health for All Film Festival sponsored by the World Health Organization, WHO.

With a goal of finding a new generation of film innovators to publicize global health issues, the festival welcomes international submissions from independent film-makers, production companies, public institutions, Non-Governmental Organizations, communities, students, and global film schools to participate in the festival and share their health-focused films.

The importance of the festival was brought to light by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said, “Telling stories is as old as human civilization and helps us understand our problems and heal ourselves. WHO is proud to announce the second Health for All Film Festival, to cultivate visual storytelling about public health.”

The first Health for All Film Festival in 2019 was a great success, raking in a total of 1,300 short film submissions from over 110 countries, and gave way for the idea of this second festival to be born.

In 2020, the Year of Nurses and Midwives, the festival will be accepting short documentaries or fictional film submissions, between three and eight minutes in length. The festival will also accept shorter films, animation films or short videos designed for social media platforms, between one and five minutes long. Three prizes can be won in each category.

This second festival will have submission categories that align with the WHO’s global goals for public health: Universal Health Coverage, Health Emergencies, and Better Health and Well Being.

The Universal Health Coverage category will feature films with a focus on mental health issues and non-communicable diseases as well as films featuring illnesses that may have a link to communicable diseases but are still not yet considered part of emergencies.

The next category for film submission, Health Emergencies, will display films that focus on recent global crises, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, as well as feature films dramatizing a humanitarian crisis.

The Better Health and Well Being category welcomes films concerned with environmental and social factors that can impact one’s life such as nutrition, sanitation and pollution. Health education films are also welcome in this category.

The opportunity to submit your original film for the second Health for All Film Festival is quickly coming to an end on January 30, 2021. The Unique opportunity to participate in this festival and potentially win prizes is not one that you would like to pass up.

