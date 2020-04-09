LONDON, UK, April 9, 2020 (ENS) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from the intensive care unit at St. Thomas hospital in London where he has spent the past three days being treated for a case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged late last year in Wuhan, China.

A spokesman for the UK prime minister told reporters, “The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

“He is in extremely good spirits,” the spokesman said.

The news that Prime Minister Johnson is out of intensive care is being widely welcomed across the political spectrum.

“Good news,” tweeted Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, “brilliant news,” said International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and “Hooray!” was the reaction from Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith.

Labour’s shadow justice secretary David Lammy said, “Pleased Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care – the whole country is willing him on to make a full recovery as soon as possible.”

At 20:00 British Standard Time the British public joined in a round of applause for National Health Service staff, teachers, bus drivers, waste collectors and many other essential workers.

The first nationwide applause – known as Clap For Carers – began two weeks ago after being kick-started by Dutch-born Londoner Annemarie Plas.

And after “incredible” responses so far, the organizers have said they want to make it a weekly event – every Thursday at 20:00 BST.

