NEW YORK, New York, December 20, 2018 (ENS) – Al Gore, the former U.S. vice president and climate advocate, will host a one-hour special broadcast of The Climate Reality Project’s 24 Hours of Reality: Protect Our Planet, Protect Ourselves tonight.

The special will premiere on Nat Geo WILD on Thursday, December 20 at 7 PM Eastern Time. The show will explore how the climate crisis threatens human health worldwide.

Celebrities, musicians, elected officials, and thought leaders will join the broadcast to highlight the climate-health connection around the world, including an exclusive video from U2, special appearances from Claire Danes, Bryan Cranston, Tea Leoni, Mandy Patinkin, Bill Nye, and Jaden Smith.

Also, thought provoking interviews with former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will round out the presentation.

“Our health depends on the health of the planet,” said Gore. “The climate crisis is not an abstract issue; it has direct impacts on us and the people we love the most.”

“I’m looking forward to exploring the climate and health connection on this broadcast and to discussing how we can take bold and ambitious action to ensure that future generations can live long, healthy lives full of opportunity and promise,” Gore said.

The producers traveled across the planet for 24 hours to learn more about how fossil fuels and climate change are creating unique health risks that threaten the wellness of families and communities throughout the world.

A production of Gore’s Climate Reality Project and produced by Peter Green, Danielle Addair, and Steve Addair of ShoulderHill Entertainment, the show will highlight unique regional health impacts and celebrate local, national, and international efforts to implement meaningful climate solutions.

In 2006, the nonprofit Climate Reality Project was founded by Nobel Laureate Gore, who shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Nobel Prize officials said the prize was awarded, “…for their efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change.”

Today, it’s a group of more than five million people from around the world including a grassroots network of trained Climate Reality Leader activists. The Climate Reality Project’s goal is to “catalyze a global solution to the climate crisis by making urgent action a necessity across every level of society.”

