WASHINGTON, DC, January 20, 2017 (ENS) – Donald Trump’s first speech as president, his inaugural address, delivered today on the steps of the Capitol after he took the Oath of Office, made no mention of the environment. But President Trump has already started attacking the environment, particularly the climate.

At a time when 2016 has been measured as the third year in a row when the planetary temperature broke all heat records, one of Trump’s first acts was to order the White House’s website on climate change removed and replaced with “An America First Energy Plan.”

“For too long,” this new plan states, “we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years,” according to the statement.

“The Trump Administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans,” the White House site now states.

“We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own,” the new plan states.

“The Trump Administration is also committed to clean coal technology, and to reviving America’s coal industry, which has been hurting for too long,” it states.

The justification for all this is jobs.

In conclusion, Trump’s “America First Energy Plan” does pay lip service to “responsible stewardship of the environment.”

“Protecting clean air and clean water, conserving our natural habitats, and preserving our natural reserves and resources will remain a high priority,” the White House site now states. “President Trump will refocus the EPA [U.S. Environmental Protection Agency] on its essential mission of protecting our air and water.”

Many thousands of people protested in the streets of the nation’s capital today, keeping police busy. At least 95 have been arrested as police use tear gas on protesters, some clad in black.

Hurling rocks, bricks and other things through shop windows and car windows after the inaugural ceremony, some protesters engaged police, who subdued them using chemicals and smoke. Several appear to have been injured.

Protests will continue today, but on Saturday female protesters will be leading the anti-Trump movement not only across the United States but around the world.

The Women’s March on Washington set for Saturday has gone global, with over 670 sister marches planned in 57 countries, to oppose the disparagement of women voiced by President Donald Trump during his campaign.

Protests are planned in Berlin, Oslo, Toronto, Nairobi, and other cities around the world. Organizers cite the threat to human and civil rights posed by Trump’s election.

“We march together for the protection of our rights, our safety, our families, our health and the health of our planet—recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our society,” organizers of the march in Nairobi, Kenya write on Facebook.

Hundreds of thousands of women and men plan to take over the streets of Washington, DC and many other U.S. cities, large and small on Saturday.

One of those protesting will be Keiran Suckling, head of the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity. Today he explained why he opposes the new president.

“Trump and his cabinet have made it clear that they’re out to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency, gut the Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act, conduct mass deportations, eliminate regulations protecting poor communities from pollution and take aim at our reproductive freedom,” Suckling said today.

“We will not give in to denial or be paralyzed by dread. The Center for Biological Diversity will resist Trump and fight back against attacks on our wildlife and wild places and on our democracy,” said Suckling. “Today and over the weekend the Center is marching in the streets with our fists held high.”

On Monday the Center’s team of lawyers, scientists and activists are launching “a 100-day plan for fighting back against Trump’s administration and the radical enemies of wildlife and wild places in Congress.”

Erich Pica, president of Friends of the Earth U.S said today, “The majority of Americans reject Donald Trump’s extremist agenda. That’s why he lost the popular vote by almost three million voters. We will fight against normalizing his vision in the U.S., as well as globally. World leaders and movements must challenge Donald Trump and any leader that seeks to divide based on hate and environmental destruction.”

Copyright Environment News Service (ENS) 2017. All rights reserved.